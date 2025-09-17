Men’s javelin finals at World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025

Anushe Engineer reports from the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Arshad Nadeem qualifies for the javelin final with a throw of 85.28m, narrowly securing his spot with his third throw.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters leads the field with an outstanding throw of 89.53m in his qualifier.

Curtis Thompson (USA) makes it through to the final with a throw of 84.72m.

Kenya’s Julius Yego also qualifies directly for the final with a first-round throw of 85.96m.