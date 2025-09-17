Asia Cup: Pakistan bat first after losing toss in delayed UAE clash

Pakistan are batting first after the United Arab Emirates won the toss and elected to bowl first in their much-delayed men’s Asia Cup encounter.

The Pakistan-UAE clash is set to go through on Wednesday after Zimbabwean referee Andy Pycroft apologised to the manager and captain of the Green Shirts after much uncertainty surrounding the fixture in the fallout of the Pakistan-India match last Sunday.

Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha, speaking at the toss, said: “For u,s we want to play a proper game today, we didn’t play well in the middle overs in the last game — Its a great day to play a perfect game.

Pakistan have two changes in their team, Haris Rauf and Khushdil Shah are in for Faheem Ashraf and Sufyan Muqeem.

Live coverage begins (Updates every 5 overs)

Overs 1-5

Pakistan start their innings with openers Saim Ayub and Sahibzada Farhan out in the middle.