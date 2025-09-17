Men’s javelin qualifiers at the World Athletics Championships Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 02:55pm 0 JuVaughn Harrison of the US reacts at Men’s High Jump Final at Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 16, 2025. — Reuters Join our Whatsapp channel 37 athletes competing in Qualifiers A and B Arshad Nadeem competing in Qualifier B (4:45pm PKT) Germany’s Julian Weber goes in as world lead with 91.51m personal best India’s Neeraj Chopra goes in as reigning champion Automatic qualifying mark is 84.50m Tokyo javelin championships Live Email Your Name*Cancel 0 Read more On DawnNews ’حیدر آباد سازش کیس‘ جس نے ملک میں انتقامی سیاست کا نیا باب کھولا کیا کراچی کبھی پاکستان کا پانچواں صوبہ بنے گا؟ غزہ میں قحط اور پیڈوفائل اسرائیلی اعلیٰ اہلکار کی امریکا میں گرفتاری اور رہائی کا واقعہ Dawn News English Subscribe Pakistan’s Water Math: How The Dam Business Works From Palestine to Taiwan: Politics Of Recognition In International Law AI Chatbots Causing Real-World Harm: What About Big Tech Accountability? From Gaza to Europe: Muhammad Abu Dakha’s Daring Escape Story Living with the Indus: Floods, Dams, Heat ‘Pure Cinema’ — Gen Z Can’t Believe Pakistan’s UN Ambassador Told Israel it Has No Friends What’s Happening in Nepal? Comments Closed