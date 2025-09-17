E3mbankments to be reinforced as Sutlej River threatens Jalalpur Pirwala

As the Sutlej River threatened the urban settlements of Jalalpur Pirwala villages, the Multan district administration launched an operation to protect these neighbourhoods by building and reinforcing protective dykes along Gilani Road and Shujaabad Road.

A breach on Shujaabad Road was swiftly filled using heavy machinery.

The construction of temporary embankments comes as water levels in the Chenab River recede, causing Sutlej’s water to flow towards the tehsil’s urban settlements.

Meanwhile, the Jalalpur section of the Multan-Uch Sharif motorway was submerged at over five locations, while efforts were also ongoing to drain water from the Jalalpur Pirwala Motorway M5 Interchange and adjacent areas.

