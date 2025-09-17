E-Paper | September 17, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: No-war proposal

News agencies Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

KARACHI: New Delhi’s belated response to … Prime Minister … Liaquat Ali Khan[’s] concrete proposal of February last for a joint “no-war” declaration is believed to be disappointing, according to well-informed sources in the Pakistan capital. Pandit Nehru’s reply — which has taken over six months — is understood to have reiterated more or less … the Bharati Government’s original stand of December last mooting a brief platitudinous declaration renouncing war and merely stating in general terms the resolve of the two countries to settle all existing and future differences by recognised peaceful methods.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s proposal on the other hand, is stated to have been based on the universally accepted dictum that verbal professions — howsoever unambiguous — cannot remove causes of friction unless tan­gible action is simultaneously guaranteed.

As such the Karachi proposal envisaged the inclusion of a precise clear-cut procedure with an agreed time-table for resolving existing and future disputes and effectively eliminating causes of Pakistan-Bharat discord as an integral part of the suggested no-war declaration.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...