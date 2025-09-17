From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: No-war proposal

KARACHI: New Delhi’s belated response to … Prime Minister … Liaquat Ali Khan[’s] concrete proposal of February last for a joint “no-war” declaration is believed to be disappointing, according to well-informed sources in the Pakistan capital. Pandit Nehru’s reply — which has taken over six months — is understood to have reiterated more or less … the Bharati Government’s original stand of December last mooting a brief platitudinous declaration renouncing war and merely stating in general terms the resolve of the two countries to settle all existing and future differences by recognised peaceful methods.

The Pakistan Prime Minister’s proposal on the other hand, is stated to have been based on the universally accepted dictum that verbal professions — howsoever unambiguous — cannot remove causes of friction unless tan­gible action is simultaneously guaranteed.

As such the Karachi proposal envisaged the inclusion of a precise clear-cut procedure with an agreed time-table for resolving existing and future disputes and effectively eliminating causes of Pakistan-Bharat discord as an integral part of the suggested no-war declaration.

