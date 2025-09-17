BEYOND PROMISES: The Sindh government tends to make lofty claims and tall promises ahead of the monsoon season every year, but once the monsoon arrives, cities across the province are left to suffer. The absence of proper drainage systems and timely measures turn a natural season into a man-made disaster. The authorities should move beyond making promises, and take meaningful steps to prevent tragedies.

Muhammad Hussain Mughal

Khairpur Mirs

HIGH-RISK ZONES: From the havoc wreaked by the recent floods, it appears that we have yet to learn from the past. In the wake of the climate change, our people will have to live with floods in the years ahead. Our rulers must protect people by discouraging settlements in high-risk zones and providing water-resistant construction materials and salt-resistant crops. Moreover, the provinces must put in place flood control systems through the construction of dykes.

Tasleem Naz Abro

Islamabad

UNDERAGE MARRIAGES: Musa-khail, an impoverished district in Balochistan, is facing the consequences of underage marriages. This crisis has led to the tragic deaths of numerous minor girls due to pregnancy-related complications. There were two such deaths in the area only recently. Despite the gravity of the situation, there has been a disturbing lack of action from both tribal leaders and the district administration in this regard. The higher authorities should take immediate action.

Sherzaman Musakhail

Musakhail

MAURIPUR TRUCK-STAND: My daily commute in Karachi involves the route between PNS Shifa Hospital and Hawk- esbay, and every single day I have to face the severe traffic jam near the truckstand at Mauripur. Truck drivers exceed the designated space, and park their heavy vehicles on the main road itself. This creates immense difficulties for the commuters, especially between 2pm and 8pm. The authorities concerned should take appropriate action in order to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the route.

Zeeshan Babu

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025