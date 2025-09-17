E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Businessman deprived of Rs1.7 million

APP Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

PESHAWAR: Armed robbers struck in the heart of the city on Tuesday, making off with Rs1.7 million in cash during a daring daylight robbery in the Gulbahar area.

According to the police, two gunmen riding a motorcycle intercepted businessman Azhar Masood, a resident of Sheikh Abad, as he was heading to Gulbahar from his car trading outlet in Garhi Qamardin area.

The robbers held him at gunpoint, seized the cash, and managed to escape.

The police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

However, the ease with which the suspects carried out the heist has once again highlighted the surge in street crime across the provincial capital, leaving residents questioning whether Peshawar has been left at the mercy of criminals.

Meanwhile, two unidentified motorcycle-borne robbers intercepted a lawyer at gunpoint on Dalazak Road and snatched his expensive smartphone before fleeing the scene.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

