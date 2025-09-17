Woman seeks protection after murder suspects get bail

MANSEHRA: A woman, whose sister and brother-in-law were brutally murdered by their son and two hired assassins, has sought protection for herself and other family members after the Peshawar High Court’s Abbottabad Circuit Bench granted bail to two of the three accused.

“The accused killed my sister and her husband for property worth over Rs40 million. Now that they are on bail, our lives are in grave danger,” Imrozia Bibi, a resident of Garhi Habibullah here, told reporters on Tuesday.

Flanked by her sisters and relatives, she recalled that her sister, Juwaria Bibi and brother-in-law, Imam Ali Shah were clubbed to death and their bodies dumped in a 110-foot-deep abandoned blind well on August 12, 2024, in Gohal Malkan area of Havalian in Abbottabad district.

She said the couple’s son, Qurban Shah, had hired two professional killers — Sajid Shah and Waqas Shah — to murder his father and.

Following the FIR lodged with the Havelian police, investigators arrested Waqas on Nov 9, 2024, after geo-fencing the mobile data of the main accused, Qurban, the woman said.

Qurban not only confessed to the crime but also led police to the victims’ bodies, she said.

Qurban and Sajid, who had gone into hiding, were later arrested near Taxila in December 2024. However, the high court granted bail to Sajid in April 2025 and to Qurban earlier this week.

Imrozia Bibi alleged the accused had also plotted to kill her husband, Raja Waseem, her brother, Ansaar Alam, and her brother-in-law, Aziz Abbasi, to stop them from pursuing the case of double murder.

“The release of these men has scared and distressed us,” she said.

She urged the Chief Justice of Pakistan to take notice of the case, revoke the bail of the accused, and provide immediate protection to her family.

CLEANLINESS TAX: Oghi tehsil council on Tuesday unanimously refused to collect the cleanliness tax recently imposed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on households.

“The government shouldn’t burden people already crushed by the highest inflation in the country,” tehsil chairman Nawabzada Hassam told the council, which met with its convener Pervez Khan in the chair.

The councillors passed a resolution rejecting the cleanliness tax on urban households.

They said the move was part of the ‘Saf Shafaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Programme’, a vision of the chief minister, but was unacceptable to the people.

Councillors criticised the government for imposing new taxes while withholding development funds.

“Instead of squeezing citizens further, the chief minister should release funds to local governments, which have been deprived of them since their inception,” a councillor remarked.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025