Dera education board to give students access to papers

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ismail Khan, and Private Education Network (PEN) have reached an agreement to give students access to papers and upload the results of the top 20 students online after the rechecking and recounting process.

The decision was finalised during a meeting between BISE chairman Dr Ihsanullah and a PEN delegation led by its president Sardar Arslan Khan Sadozai, which also included principals and representatives of private schools, here on Tuesday.

It was agreed that all first and second year students would be given access to their papers.

A four-member committee, comprising a board subject expert, the concerned school, the student, and a referee, will oversee the process. Papers carrying objections will be rechecked by the same committee, and if an error is found, the paper will be rechecked or recounted, with the deposited fee refunded to the student.

Highlighting financial constraints of students, the board chairman announced that the rechecking fee had been reduced from Rs2,500 to Rs800.

The PEN delegation also demanded that the top 20 students’ papers be uploaded online.

Dr Ihsanullah responded that due to the scanning process this would take time, but assured that within two weeks the papers would be available on the board’s official website.

