E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Dera education board to give students access to papers

Our Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Dera Ismail Khan, and Private Education Network (PEN) have reached an agreement to give students access to papers and upload the results of the top 20 students online after the rechecking and recounting process.

The decision was finalised during a meeting between BISE chairman Dr Ihsanullah and a PEN delegation led by its president Sardar Arslan Khan Sadozai, which also included principals and representatives of private schools, here on Tuesday.

It was agreed that all first and second year students would be given access to their papers.

A four-member committee, comprising a board subject expert, the concerned school, the student, and a referee, will oversee the process. Papers carrying objections will be rechecked by the same committee, and if an error is found, the paper will be rechecked or recounted, with the deposited fee refunded to the student.

Highlighting financial constraints of students, the board chairman announced that the rechecking fee had been reduced from Rs2,500 to Rs800.

The PEN delegation also demanded that the top 20 students’ papers be uploaded online.

Dr Ihsanullah responded that due to the scanning process this would take time, but assured that within two weeks the papers would be available on the board’s official website.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...