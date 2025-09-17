Health dept to withdraw unutilised equipment from hospitals

PESHAWAR: As part of plans to improve patient care in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the health department has initiated the process of shifting unutilised equipment from government hospitals in the province to the ones which required them.

Officials told Dawn that many hospitals had yet to install equipment purchased years ago, so they were being moved to the health centres where they’re required.

Under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Good Governance Roadmap initiative, chief of the health department’s Health Sector Reforms Unit (HSRU) Dr Syed Ijaz Ali Shah informed chief secretary Shahab Ali Shah that the data of uninstalled machines had been collected and the process to shift them to other hospitals was under way.

The chief secretary had taken notice of the equipment lying unutilised in hospitals and sought their details.

Decides no such procurement in future without assessment

Officials said that the province had large health infrastructure, which required a mechanism to benefit people.

They said the province had over 2,500 health facilities, including 2438 primary care centres, 128 category A, B, C and D hospitals, including district headquarters hospitals, 10 medical teaching institutions and two teaching hospitals, in addition to 15,800 health houses run by as many lady health workers and 1,485 community midwives.

The officials said the department had over 90, 000 staff members, who included 8,052 medical officers, 930 district specialists, 561 management cadre doctors, 662 dental surgeons, 6,157 nurses, 17,466 paramedics and 18,315 lady health workers and lady health visitors.

They said the hospitals in the province received over 35 million patients every year for which the government spent $22 for every patient.

The officials said the total expenditure per patient was $45 of which $23 was given away by every visitor from their own pockets.

“In light of the vast infrastructure, the government has started revision of health policy and reforms, planning, financing and budgeting, along with health promotion and education such as disease prevention and control, curative and rehabilitative health services, regulation of personnel, facilities and services, to benefit patients,” an official said.

He said the reform programme also included quality assurance and control, streamlining drugs control and pharmacy services to provide quality medication to the people and contain the sale of fake drugs.

The official said the long-awaited rationalisation of staff was also in progress under which the extra staff members from hospitals would be shifted to the facilities that were deficient.

The other health officials said that the department’s plan included the installation of machines and staff placement at the facilities on a need basis to please patients.

They said presently, most patients preferred Peshawar or other big hospitals because they didn’t have trust in the local hospitals despite the fact that the government had appointed staff members and installed equipment there.

The officials said that the reforms process would be monitored continuously so that the staff members not working would be punished and those doing duties efficiently were rewarded.

They said the health department had also decided that in future, no equipment would be purchased without prior assessment in order to save money.

The officials said during the Covid-19 pandemic, the department had purchased equipment without need, with most of them kept in stores.

They said that in the past, incubators, baby warmers and even gynaecological suction machines were provided to hospitals without gynaecology, nursery or paediatric units and those items were never unpacked and were dumped in stores, which were being shifted to other hospitals, which required them.

The officials said HSRU was working on the reform programme.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025