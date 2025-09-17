Damadola, three other villages cleared of terrorists

BAJAUR: The district administration has allowed residents of another four villages of War Mamund tehsil of Bajaur to go back to their homes after the security forces confirmed the areas had been cleared of terrorists.

According to a notification issued on Monday night, Damadola, considered a stronghold of terrorists in the past, was among the areas declared clear of terrorists during the security forces’ ongoing targeted operation against militants.

“We are pleased to announce the good news that, by the grace of Allah, security forces have completely cleared four more areas of War Mamund tehsil of terrorists, reasserting the state’s writ and restoring peace,” read the notification issued on the official Facebook page of deputy commissioner Shahid Ali Khan.

The notification stated that Damadola 1, Damadola 2, Inam Khoroo Chinagai and Matoo had been cleared of terrorists. “The district administration not only allowed residents of these four areas to return home with their belongings from Tuesday but also lauded their patience, courage, and sacrifices for the noble cause of achieving durable peace and normalcy in their areas, essential for their peaceful and prosperous lives,” added the notification.

The notification said residents of Gang area of Salarzai tehsil and Shinkoot area of Khar region, who had alsoleft their localities, should return to their homes.

The residents of War Mamund welcomed the announcement. “We had been eagerly awaiting this development after spending over a month in relief camps,” said displaced people from the Damadola area in their social media posts.

“Despite facing numerous challenges and hardships while living outside our homes for over a month, the news that we are being allowed to return to our homes has eased our suffering,” Aslam Khan, a 24-year-old youth of Damadola area, said in a social media post.

The clearance of the four villages has brought the total number of areas freed from terrorists to 18 in both Lowi and War Mamund tehsils since the security forces launched targeted action against the terrorists on August 11.

Meanwhile, a source in the district administration told Dawn that efforts were underway to clear more areas of terrorists in the next two to three days.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025