GDA seals two ‘illegal’ buildings

ABBOTTABAD: The Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) has sealed two illegally constructed buildings in Mouza Tajwal and Kuzagali in Galiyat as part of its crackdown on unauthorised construction.

The sealed buildings had been constructed without the mandatory approval of building plans, in violation of the GDA Act, 2016 (Amended 2020) and the Building Control Regulations, 2020. Despite repeated notices, the owners failed to comply with the building code, forcing the authority to act under Section 24 of the GDA Act, says an official statement issued by the GDA.

An inspection by the National Engineering Services Pakistan (Nespak) confirmed several violations, including deviations from approved designs, absence of proper parking access ramps, unlawful conversion of structural floors into habitable spaces, exceeding permissible covered area, and the addition of unauthorised floors.

The GDA had directed the owners to correct these violations within fifteen days and submit both a structural stability certificate and a soil investigation report.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025