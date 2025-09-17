CDA races against time to complete T-Chowk flyover within 150 days

ISLAMABAD: Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday visited the site of the T-Chowk Flyover Project at the junction of GT Road and Islamabad Expressway to review the ongoing construction work as the city managers aimed its completion within the 150-day deadline.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the project worth Rs1.4 billion last week.

According to a press release, the CDA chairman was informed that construction of 12 piles for the T-Chowk Flyover had been completed, while work on the 13th pile was currently underway.

During the briefing, the CDA chairman was also informed that comprehensive measures were being taken to ensure early relocation of all utility services affected by the project.

Besides this, he was informed that the casting of girders for the project had also commenced and round-the-clock construction activities were being carried out simultaneously on different sections of the project.

Randhawa reviews construction work

Speaking on the occasion, the CDA chief said this project would prove to be a significant milestone in resolving traffic issues in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

He issued directives that the project must be completed according to the stipulated timelines and schedule while ensuring the highest standards of quality work.

Mr Randhawa said upon completion, the T-Chowk Flyover would provide signal-free travel convenience not only to the residents of the twin cities but also to those arriving from Lahore and other cities of Punjab.

He emphasised that round-the-clock construction work must continue to swiftly address all obstacles hindering the project’s progress.

He directed member engineering and the consultant to ensure timely completion and quality of construction work.

The widening of expressway right form Faizabad to GT Road had already been completed and after this flyover project, the traffic issue on this major road would be resolved.

However, the service road along expressway is in a

dilapidated condition, particularly the one starting from Faizabad and moves towards GT Road.

“The service road along expressway should be overhauled,” said an official. However, he said that tender of service road should be separately called to ensure a healthy competition.

“The ongoing projects should be completed within estimated cost, as revision in scope of work always raises concerns and such steps also discourage healthy competition,” he said, and added that 15pc revision was allowed but in very rare and emergency situation, not as a routine matter.

It is relevant to note that the Service Road East, from Faizabad to Koral, is used by hundreds of residents of the surrounding towns.

Yasir Khan, a resident of Iqbal Town, said the service road had developed potholes due to lack of maintenance for many years.

“Every day, I negotiate potholes but it’s almost impossible for me to avoid them,” he said, gesturing to the uneven surface of the road.

Besides thousands of residents of Sohan, Pindoria, Iqbal Town and areas of Khanna, a number of wedding halls along the service road add to the traffic on the road.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025