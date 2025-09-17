E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Septic tanks mandatory for new colonies, plazas

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

LAHORE: In a significant move to combat water pollution, the Punjab Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has made septic tanks mandatory for all new housing societies and commercial plazas across the province.

The decision, announced by Director General of EPA Punjab, Imran Hameed Sheikh, aims to address the widespread issue of untreated sewage contaminating groundwater and other water bodies.

According to Sheikh, the unregulated discharge of raw sewage is a primary cause of groundwater pollution, leading to an increased risk of waterborne diseases. To tackle this, the EPA is enforcing adual water management approach: a three-chamber septic tank must be installed in every house and a treatment plant at the society level will be mandatory.

EPA spokesperson Sajid Bashir stated that research shows three-chamber septic tanks can reduce Total Suspended Solids (TSS) by 70 per cent and Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) by 40pc. This measure is expected to significantly mitigate the harmful effects of sewage on the environment.

The EPA has specified mandatory dimensions for the septic tanks based on plot size:5-marla house septic tank will have a minimum dimensions of 6 feet (length) x 4 feet (width) x 4 feet (height);10-marla9x 6x 4 feet;1-kanal commercial plaza10x6x5 feet;3-4 kanal plaza 15x6x5 feet; and a plaza over 4 kanals16x6x5 feet septic tank.

The new directive is effective immediately and has been included in all new environmental approval requirements. The order has been sent to major development authorities, including PHATA, LDA, FDA, GDA, and RDA, as well as to deputy commissioners across Punjab.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

