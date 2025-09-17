Two Gepco men among four electrocuted

NAROWAL: Four men, including two employees of the Gujranwala Electric Power Company (Gepco), were electrocuted during repairs of the power supply infrastructure damaged by recent floods in Sialkot.

As per official sources, two Gepco assistant linemen, Attaullah and Irfan Ahmed Bajwa, were doing repair work at a pole supporting high-voltage wires near Chak Karimi when they suffered a massive electric shock.

As two locals, later identified as Akram and Raheel, tried to rescue the two Gepco workers, they also suffered a shock.

Rescue 1122 teams called to scene shifted the four men to the Kotli Loharan Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, where doctors declared them dead on arrival.

According to local sources, the Gepco workers were straightening a pole supporting 11Kv wires that was damaged during the recent floods, when they were electrocuted. A Gepco spokesperson told Dawn that CEO Engineer Muhammad Ayub has sought a report on the incident.

