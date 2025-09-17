Women pickpockets target rickshaw passengers

LAHORE: Rampant incidents of pickpocketing are causing panic among the women traveling by motorcycle-rickshaws on Ferozepur Road, particularly on the stretch between Jain Mandir and Muslim Town Mor.

The victims of such crimes say an organised gang comprising women is operating on this route, depriving commuters of their cash, mobile phones and other valuables.

About the gang’s modus operandi, they say that the female pickpockets board rickshaws posing as passengers and on finding an opportunity deprive people of cash and valuables.

They say the gang often targets women traveling alone, especially in the rush hours.

A victim of the gang, Ms Fatima Adeeb, a tax consultant, who got an FIR registered with Lytton Road police station, says: “I boarded a motorcycle-rickshaw from Anarkali to reach Muslim Town. When I got off the rickshaw near the ICMA building, I realised that my mobile phone, cash and bank cards were gone,” she stated in the FIR No 2178/25.

The recurring pickpocketing incidents have sparked anger among the daily commuters, who say they feel unsafe and helpless.

The victims demand that police officers in plainclothes should be deployed on the route to nab the culprits. They say it is not just about the money, as losing bank credit and debit cards and identity documents causes stress and inconvenience.

They deplore lack of police patrolling on Ferozepur Road, which is one of the busiest arteries of the city. They say such gangs are thriving as unlike buses, the motorcycle-rickshaws do not have any surveillance system, making women passengers particularly vulnerable.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025