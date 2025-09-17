E-Paper | September 17, 2025

Eight injured in stray dogs’ attacks

A Correspondent Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:59am

NAROWAL: Eight people, including children and women, were injured in separate stray dogs’ attacks in Shakargarh and Zafarwal on Tuesday.

Five-year-old Noor Haram, a resident of Shakargarh, was playing outside her house near the railway station when a pack of stray dogs attacked her. The dogs bit the girl on various parts of her body. On hearing the girl’s screams, the locals came to her rescue with sticks, making the dogs flee.

The injured Noor was shifted to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Shakargarh.

The doctors referred her to the District Headquarters Hospital Narowal after first aid.

In another incident, the children who were residents of the village of Aizian Mughlan, a suburb of Zafarwal, had come out of the mosque after the Holy Quran lessons in the morning when stray dogs attacked them. Local women came out on hearing children’s cries but the dogs also attacked them too.

In the incident, four children, Afzal, Rehman Ali, Nasir Mahmood, Mohsin Ali, and three women, Siddiqa Bibi, Parveen Bibi and Saeeda Bibi, were injured. The injured were shifted to a private hospital as well the DHQ Narowal for treatment and vaccination.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

