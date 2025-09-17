E-Paper | September 17, 2025

City receives light rain

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Most parts of the city saw light rain on Tuesday, causing a drop in its temperature.

The maximum temperature recorded in the city was 30 degrees Celsius.

According to the Met department’s data, 1mm rain was recorded in Keamari followed by Jinnah Terminal 0.8mm, while “trace” was recorded in Gulshan-i-Hadeed, Met Office (University Road), PAF Faisal Base, North Karachi and PAF Masroor Base.

“The light rain/drizzle is being caused by local developments, triggered by strong winds coming from the sea these days. There is no need to panic as the monsoon period is over,” explained Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder.

According to the Met department’s daily advisory, weather is expected to be partly cloudy and humid with chances of isolated light rain/drizzle over the next two days.

The maximum temperature is likely to range between 30 and 33 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and Thursday. Morning and evening humidity is likely to be 80-90 per cent and 65-75pc, respectively.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

