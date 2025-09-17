CM orders strict vigilance on flour prices to ensure affordability

KARACHI:As prices of wheat flour keep rising, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed the authorities to strictly monitor the rates to prevent undue hikes and ensure affordability for the public.

He said this while presiding over a meeting held to review the province’s wheat reserves and supply situation.

The chief minister announced that Sindh has sufficient stocks to last until the end of February 2026, with the new wheat crop expected to be harvested in March.

The meeting was attended by Sindh Chief Secretary Asif Haider Shah, Special Assistant for Food Jabbar Khan, Finance Secretary Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary to CM Abdul Rahim Shaikh, Agriculture Secretary Zaman Narejo and other senior officials. Provincial Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro and Agriculture Minister Muhammad Bakhsh Mahar joined via video link.

During the meeting, it was revealed that Sindh currently has 1.3 million tonnes of wheat in reserve.

To a question, the chief minister was told that the combined monthly requirement for Sindh and Balochistan was around 400,000 tonnes, while an additional 600,000 tonnes were available in the general market.

Mr Murad noted that existing stocks are sufficient to sustain the province until February 2026.

The officials informed the meeting that the next wheat crop is expected to arrive in March, ensuring continuity in supply.

The CM stressed the importance of maintaining a strategic wheat stock and instructed authorities to make timely arrangements to ensure food security.

He directed the Food Department to prepare a wheat release policy and submit it for government approval.

The chief minister also emphasised the need for strict monitoring of wheat flour prices, considering the current availability, to prevent any undue price hikes and ensure affordability for the public.

He reiterated his commitment to food security and price stability for the province’s citizens.

