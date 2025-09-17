E-Paper | September 17, 2025

243 illegal hydrants razed across city, meeting told

Dawn Report Published September 17, 2025 Updated September 17, 2025 04:58am

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has informed a high-level meeting that authorities have demolished 243 illegal hydrants across the metropolis.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday to review measures against illegal hydrants and tankers in the city.

Briefing the CM, the mayor said that 212 FIRs were lodged against those running illegal hydrants and 103 people involved in the illegal tanker business had been arrested. He further stated that currently 3,200 tankers have been registered with QR codes, ensuring better regulation of water distribution.

Due to these measures, the revenue of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has increased by Rs60 million, he added.

The CM directed the mayor, who is also the chairman of the board of the KWSC,that the crackdown against illegal tankers must continue until the “mafia is completely dismantled”.

Published in Dawn, September 17th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Not enough
17 Sep, 2025

Not enough

WHILE the tone of the participants of the Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha on Monday was certainly hard towards Israel,...
Unchanged rate
17 Sep, 2025

Unchanged rate

THE State Bank’s decision to keep its key policy rate unchanged at 11pc, for the third time in a row, signals its...
Rain-borne risks
17 Sep, 2025

Rain-borne risks

HEAVY rains have left Pakistan awash not just with floodwater but also disease. Across Punjab and Sindh, hospitals...
Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...