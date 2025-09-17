243 illegal hydrants razed across city, meeting told

KARACHI: Mayor Murtaza Wahab has informed a high-level meeting that authorities have demolished 243 illegal hydrants across the metropolis.

The meeting was chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah at the CM House on Tuesday to review measures against illegal hydrants and tankers in the city.

Briefing the CM, the mayor said that 212 FIRs were lodged against those running illegal hydrants and 103 people involved in the illegal tanker business had been arrested. He further stated that currently 3,200 tankers have been registered with QR codes, ensuring better regulation of water distribution.

Due to these measures, the revenue of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation (KWSC) has increased by Rs60 million, he added.

The CM directed the mayor, who is also the chairman of the board of the KWSC,that the crackdown against illegal tankers must continue until the “mafia is completely dismantled”.

