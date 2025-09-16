E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Karachi light rain not part of monsoon spell but result of sea breeze, weather expert clarifies

Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 05:20pm

Karachi chief meteorologist Ameer Hyder has clarified that the light rain in Karachi earlier today was not part of a monsoon spell but rather a result of a “very strong” breeze from the Arabian Sea.

“The sea breeze has been very strong for the past few days, due to which local development happens and drizzle or light rain occurs at some locations, which can range from two to four millimetres,” he said in a video statement.

“There are no chances of rain more than this amount. The monsoon spell has ended [so] such local development is caused by the sea breeze,” he explained.

Hyder advised residents not to be worried, adding that occasional light rain was expected to continue for the next few days and that citizens should not consider it part of a monsoon spell.

Karachi chief meteorologist Ameer Hyder speaks in a video statement. — via Imtiaz Ali
