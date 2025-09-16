From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Call to UN

KARACHI: Effective measures for holding a free and impartial plebiscite in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by the Security Council was the unanimous demand of the citizens of Karachi when they observed Kashmir Day on Friday (Sept 15). Resolutions reiterating the determination of the Karachi Muslims to continue their struggle for the restoration of freedom to their Kashmiri brethren were passed at the mass meetings held in various parts of the City. Prayers were held in mosques … for the success of struggle for freedom of Kashmir.

Business centres of the Federal Capital obs­erved complete hartal. Cotton market and bul­­­lion market remained closed for the whole day. The Kashmir Day was rounded off by a meeting held under the auspices of the Kara­chi City Muslim League at Arambagh… . — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as per reports in Karachi,] Major-General Mohammad Ayub Khan, futu­­re C-in-C of Pakistan Army, has been promo­ted to the acting rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed as deputy C-in-C, Pakistan Army, with effect from Sept 15, according to a Pakistan Government Gazette Extra-ordinary notification issued in Karachi… .

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025