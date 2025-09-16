E-Paper | September 16, 2025

From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1950: Seventy-five years ago: Call to UN

From the Newspaper Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:31am

KARACHI: Effective measures for holding a free and impartial plebiscite in the state of Jammu and Kashmir by the Security Council was the unanimous demand of the citizens of Karachi when they observed Kashmir Day on Friday (Sept 15). Resolutions reiterating the determination of the Karachi Muslims to continue their struggle for the restoration of freedom to their Kashmiri brethren were passed at the mass meetings held in various parts of the City. Prayers were held in mosques … for the success of struggle for freedom of Kashmir.

Business centres of the Federal Capital obs­erved complete hartal. Cotton market and bul­­­lion market remained closed for the whole day. The Kashmir Day was rounded off by a meeting held under the auspices of the Kara­chi City Muslim League at Arambagh… . — Staff correspondent

[Meanwhile, as per reports in Karachi,] Major-General Mohammad Ayub Khan, futu­­re C-in-C of Pakistan Army, has been promo­ted to the acting rank of Lieutenant-General and appointed as deputy C-in-C, Pakistan Army, with effect from Sept 15, according to a Pakistan Government Gazette Extra-ordinary notification issued in Karachi… .

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...