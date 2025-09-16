From The Past Pages Of Dawn: 1975: Fifty Years Ago: New electoral rolls

ISLAMABAD: The Chief Election Commissioner, Mr Sajjad Ahmed Jan, said today [Sept 15] that new electoral rolls, putting the number of voters in the country at 3,04,58,219, reflected satisfactory enrolment. Addressing a news conference on the occasion of the publication of the final voters lists … he said the percentage of registered voters to population of 6,25,23,844 came to 48.71 which compared favourably with any other democratic country. No one … could claim perfection ... the rolls proved that in the country … there had neither been “over-enumeration” nor any “large-scale” omissions. — News agencies

[Meanwhile, as reported by news agencies from Madrid,] Palestinian commandos today [Sept 15] occupied the Egyptian Embassy and threatened to kill Ambassador Mahmoud Abdul Ghaffar … unless the Egyptian delegation leaves Geneva where it is scheduled to sign the peace agreement with Israel. The Palestinians ... issued a six-point statement setting out the conditions for releasing the ... men unharmed... . In a later development the occupiers of the Embassy agreed that the Ambassadors of Algeria, Kuwait and Syria should mediate between them and the Spanish Government.

