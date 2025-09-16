Is history repeating itself in Mideast?

THE turmoil in the Middle East today feels eerily familiar as though the map of the region is once again being redrawn, just as it was done a century ago. The new and expanding cycle of conflict has the potential to draw in additional nations, including Pakistan, into a wider crisis.

A little over a hundred years ago, Thomas Edward Lawrence, a British archaeologist, soldier and diplomat, played a pivotal role in shaping the modern Middle East. In 1916, he was sent by the British government to Arabia on a critical mission: to organise, advise and support an Arab revolt against the Ottoman Empire during World War I.

His famous 736-page book, Seven Pillars of Wisdom, remains a remarkable work, offering both a vivid historical account of the mission to unite the Arabs, and a profound reflection on loyalty, betrayal and the human cost of empire to control the Middle East.

Lawrence’s experience and his core wisdom of ‘unity’ offer a striking parallel to today’s moment and the challenges which the Middle East is facing. He united disparate Arab tribes under a vision of freedom, only to see many of the promises made to them unravel and broken in the post-war settlements.

The Sykes-Picot Agreement, secretly negotiated between Britain and France in 1916, divided the region into spheres of influence, and left Lawrence with a moral burden he never escaped. His lesson still holds: nations must be cautious of pledges made by superpowers, because those powers ultimately pursue their own strategic objectives.

Israel has evolved over 77 years from a state focused on survival into a formidable regional power militarily, technologically and economically, which is capable of acting decisively across multiple fronts; from occupied Palestinian territories to Syria and Lebanon, and from Iran and Iraq to Yemen and, now, Qatar. This expanding projection of power signals that the so-called ‘Greater Israel’ vision is reshaping strategic calculations throughout the region to create that buffer zone.

At the same time, persistent divisions among Arab states and competing regional agendas continue to leave the Middle East fragmented, reflecting the political disunity that Lawrence had documented a century ago.

In Seven Pillars of Wisdom, Lawrence highlighted that Arab unity was crucial to their long-term success. His observation seems relevant today, as the region’s politics remains fractured, while global powers and regional actors continue to shape the events according to their own specific interests.

Lawrence’s haunting words still resonate: “We were not making a new world. We were only preparing the ground for the next crop of war.” As events in the Middle East continue to unfold, one can only hope for a stable and peaceful order.

Otherwise, the alternative is actually just too horrible to even imagine. In case things go further south, Pakistan might find itself under pressure as well.

Adil Hanif Godil

London, UK

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025