Lakes and dams

THIS is with reference to the report ‘Small dams transform lives in flood-prone areas of KP’ (July 19), which focused on the Kondal dam in Swabi. The initiative of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government deserves appreciation.

The country needs thousands of small and medium-sized dams to collect rain and floodwater for later use. This water is easily gathered in low-lying areas of KP, and the same can be done quite effectively in Balochistan.

The rains of 2023 in the Koh-i-Sulaiman range had inundated parts of Balochistan and Sindh. While the water had quickly drained off from Koh-i-Sulaiman due to its mountainous terrain, it played havoc elsewhere.

The government can construct dams or check dams on Koh-i-Sulaiman mountain slopes, and use this water for orchards and olive gardens in Balochistan. It can also consider taking bulk of the water into Manchar lake to retrieve its original form of a freshwater lake.

When the floodwater enters Sindh, it is trapped between the canal and road dykes, destroying whatever crop is planted there. Due to the lengthy time it takes to evaporate, the water destroys the soil quality.

The slope from Sukkur barrage to the sea is hardly a few hundred metres. This is why the British were against making any barrage downstream of Sukkur, and resisted all such moves till they were in power. We made Ghulam Mohammad barrage soon after independence and took out huge canals from it, irrigating thousands of acres.

However, in the process, we left our fertile lands at the mercy of floods and rains. This is because the earlier natural passages of water flow towards the sea are blocked.

The government can consider making huge lakes adjacent to all barrages starting from Taunsa, Chashma, Guddu, Sukkur and Ghulam Mohammad barrages. These lakes should be located upstream of these barrages to fill them up during floods, and release them back either into the rivers or the canals originating from the barrages.

These lakes may not be deep. We can use huge areas next to the barrages to create massive reservoirs. The lakes will also help recharge the ground water aquifer.

With India violating Indus Waters Treaty, we should complete the bigger dams, like Diamer Basha and Dasu, quickly. Sadly, it will take years to complete these projects. Making these lakes will be easier, quicker and cheaper.

By the time India makes canals to divert our upstream water, these lakes would be ready to store water, and avoid the devastation floods cause. Moreover, it will help us use this water during the dry cycles.

S. Nayyar Iqbal Raza

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025