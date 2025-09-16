E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Painful questions

From the Newspaper Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:26am

While scrolling through my social media feed, I came across a disturbing news story from Bhan Saeedabad in Sindh. A 12-year-old boy was reportedly raped by his grandfather, who is now in police custody. The accused claimed that he was drugged by his relatives and was manipulated into committing this heinous act. I cannot help but wonder what has gone so wrong with our society.

Despite the undeniable abundance of religious teachings, sermons and moral guidance of alls sorts, such incidents have been becoming increasingly common.

What kind of mental and emotional trauma must the young boy be going through? His innocence has been shattered, and this single act, this violation of his body will likely echo throughout the rest of his life.

It raises critical questions about the deep-rooted frustrations, moral decay, and unchecked cycles of abuse that persist in our communities. Where are we failing, and what must be done to stop this slide?

Nasir Soomro
Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...