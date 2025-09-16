Painful questions

While scrolling through my social media feed, I came across a disturbing news story from Bhan Saeedabad in Sindh. A 12-year-old boy was reportedly raped by his grandfather, who is now in police custody. The accused claimed that he was drugged by his relatives and was manipulated into committing this heinous act. I cannot help but wonder what has gone so wrong with our society.

Despite the undeniable abundance of religious teachings, sermons and moral guidance of alls sorts, such incidents have been becoming increasingly common.

What kind of mental and emotional trauma must the young boy be going through? His innocence has been shattered, and this single act, this violation of his body will likely echo throughout the rest of his life.

It raises critical questions about the deep-rooted frustrations, moral decay, and unchecked cycles of abuse that persist in our communities. Where are we failing, and what must be done to stop this slide?

Nasir Soomro

Karachi

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025