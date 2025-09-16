TARGETING CITIZENS: During counter-terrorism operations, especially in sensitive areas, the privacy of ordinary citizens is often compromised. Homes are searched, communication is monitored, and daily life is disrupted. In such a scenario, people feel hopeless and helpless. This constant fear and lack of trust create deep resentment among the people. Instead of feeling protected, citizens begin to feel targeted. Over time, this fear turns into hatred — not just towards the militants, but also towards the state institutions that are conducting the search operations. Therefore, it is essential that while ensuring national security, the authorities should also safeguard the dignity, privacy and emotional wellbeing of the people during operations.

Muhib Ullah Kakar

Lahore

DOUBLE MISERY: After the recent heavy rains in Hyderabad, roads and streets remained inundated because pumping stations stopped working owing to power failure across the city. Shops and houses were damaged, while vehicles remained stuck in waist-high water. Officials had kept claiming ahead of the monsoon that the drainage system had been fixed, but stagnant water on the roads proved otherwise. Had the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) maintained power supply during the rains, pumps could have reduced the level of urban flooding, but that was not to be. Every year, funds are spent on ‘preparation’, but no results are seen when it matters.

Wajdan Brohi

Hyderabad

SCHOOL IN KULLI: There are almost 500 households in the Kulli area of Awaran in Balochistan, but they have no oppor-tunity to send their children to schools. Primary education exists only in name. Students from grades 1 to 5 study in a wooden room from a single teacher. They do not even know what a proper school looks like. The government has failed to provide even the bare minimum facilities for students in the area. Education is the basic right of every child. The government should ensure service delivery.

Rahmat Arz

Awaran

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025