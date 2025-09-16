E-Paper | September 16, 2025

TARGETING CITIZENS

From the Newspaper Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 10:24am

TARGETING CITIZENS: During counter-terrorism operations, especially in sensitive areas, the privacy of ordinary citizens is often compromised. Homes are searched, communication is monitored, and daily life is disrupted. In such a scenario, people feel hopeless and helpless. This constant fear and lack of trust create deep resentment among the people. Instead of feeling protected, citizens begin to feel targeted. Over time, this fear turns into hatred — not just towards the militants, but also towards the state institutions that are conducting the search operations. Therefore, it is essential that while ensuring national security, the authorities should also safeguard the dignity, privacy and emotional wellbeing of the people during operations.

Muhib Ullah Kakar
Lahore

DOUBLE MISERY: After the recent heavy rains in Hyderabad, roads and streets remained inundated because pumping stations stopped working owing to power failure across the city. Shops and houses were damaged, while vehicles remained stuck in waist-high water. Officials had kept claiming ahead of the monsoon that the drainage system had been fixed, but stagnant water on the roads proved otherwise. Had the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) maintained power supply during the rains, pumps could have reduced the level of urban flooding, but that was not to be. Every year, funds are spent on ‘preparation’, but no results are seen when it matters.

Wajdan Brohi
Hyderabad

SCHOOL IN KULLI: There are almost 500 households in the Kulli area of Awaran in Balochistan, but they have no oppor-tunity to send their children to schools. Primary education exists only in name. Students from grades 1 to 5 study in a wooden room from a single teacher. They do not even know what a proper school looks like. The government has failed to provide even the bare minimum facilities for students in the area. Education is the basic right of every child. The government should ensure service delivery.

Rahmat Arz
Awaran

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
Updated 16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

Least bad option for Pakistan seems to be limited engagement with Kabul, with pressure from regional states on Taliban to do more against militants.
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...