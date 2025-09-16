E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Two more polio cases bring this year’s tally to 26

Ikram Junaidi Published September 16, 2025

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported two more cases of polio from southern Khyber Pakh­tun­khwa, raising the tally for the current year to 26.

According to an official of the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at National Institute of Health (NIH), the two girls tested positive in North Waziristan and Lakki Marwat.

These detections bring the total number of polio cases in Pakistan in 2025 to 26. So far, 18 cases have been reported from Khyber Pakhtun­khwa, six from Sindh, and one each from Punjab and Gilgit-Baltistan, the official said.

As part of Pakistan’s polio surveillance system, 75 out of 126 environmental (sewage) samples collected from 87 districts in August tested negative at the NIH.

Meanwhile, a polio vaccination campaign was launched in southern parts of KP from Sept 15 to 18.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

