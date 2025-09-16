E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Two killed after vehicles carrying Iranian fuel collide

Behram Baloch Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

GWADAR: Two people were killed and two others suffered severe burn injuries Monday following a collision between vehicles carrying smuggled Iranian petrol in the Panjgur area of Makran Division, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred when two Zambad vehicles, travelling from the Pakistan-Iran border toward Panjgur town, collided in the Goran area due to excessive speed.

“Both vehicles immediately caught fire,” police stated. “The drivers could not exit the burning vehicles and died before reaching the hospital.”

Responding to emergency calls, police and rescue teams arrived at the scene, retrieving the bodies and transporting the injured to a local hospital.

“The victims were completely burnt and were beyond identification,” hospital officials noted.

The injured, who sustained critical burn injuries, might be transferred to Karachi for further medical treatment, officials added. Police were investigating the collision’s circumstances.

The Balochistan government had previously imposed a ban on Iranian smuggled petrol and diesel, which impacted local residents economically, as many families in border areas rely on this trade for their livelihood.

Despite the ban, the Makran administration recently permitted the limited import of petrol and diesel from Iran. Consequently, Iranian petrol has surfaced in the provincial capital of Quetta and other regions.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

