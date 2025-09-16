FIA arrests 22 ‘illegal’ immigrants

GWADAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested 22 individuals from the Jiwani area of Gwadar district for attempting to illegally travel to Iran through sea route.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the operation was conducted by the FIA Composite Circle Gwadar. Among those arrested, 13 were from Punjab, seven from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and two from different areas of Sindh. He said the detainees were planning to illegally cross from Pakistan into Iran and onward to other countries. Cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, and further investigation is underway.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025