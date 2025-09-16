Real begin CL bid with Mbappe under spotlight

TURIN: Manuel Locatelli (front) of Juventus takes part in physical drills along with team-mates at the club’s training centre on Monday.—AFP

MADRID: Real Madrid begin their bid for a record-extending 16th European Cup on Tuesday at home to Olympique de Marseille with coach Xabi Alonso insisting Kylian Mbappe is not impatient to win the trophy and is valued as one of the leaders in the team.

The 26-year-old striker, who helped France lift the 2018 World Cup and reach the 2022 final, has won seven Ligue 1 titles and multiple individual accolades but is still chasing an elusive Champions League crown.

Mbappe moved to Madrid from Paris St-Germain last year and saw his former club finally claim their first European Cup while Real fell short in their Champions League title defence after being knocked out in the quarter-finals by Arsenal.

“Kylian is part of the journey, but I don’t see him as impatient. Today we talked about what the Champions League means, but we didn’t talk about May [when PSG won], we talked about today,” Alonso told reporters on Monday.

“We see a project that’s just beginning. One of the objectives is to win the Champions League sooner rather than later.”

Asked if Mbappe was a leader within the group, Alonso said: “Without a doubt. Because of his personality, his experience ... He’s one of them. When that group comes together, you know who you have to follow. Kylian is one of them.

“Kylian really likes to understand things, the game. Then he brings that individual quality. But it’s not just Kylian, Vinicius Jr or Rodrygo — we need that collective quality for them to achieve those special things.”

Mbappe has scored four goals in four La Liga games this season, while midfielder Jude Bellingham, who missed Real’s four-match winning start to the season in La Liga with a shoulder injury, has been named in the squad to face Marseille.

Marseille arrive in Madrid with two wins and two defeats from their opening Ligue 1 fixtures. They have looked solid at home but lost both of their away games, scoring nine goals in their four games while conceding four.

NEW LOOK ARSENAL ATTACK

Arsenal also start their bid for Champions League glory against Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday powered by a new-look attack revitalised by the Gunners’ summer spending spree.

Mikel Arteta’s side reached the semi-finals of Europe’s top competition for the first time since 2009 last season before losing to eventual winners PSG.

Arsenal also fell short in the Premier League, where they ended as runners-up for a third consecutive season, partly due to a misfiring forward line.

Arteta set about remedying that issue over the close-season, with Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze adding extra firepower and depth to the Arsenal attack.

With Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus all sidelined by injury in the opening weeks of the new campaign, that expensive overhaul has already proved a wise investment.

Eze made his full debut against Nottingham Forest in their Premier League fixture and with captain Martin Odegaard not 100 per cent fit, the onus will be on Eze and company to take the attack to Athletic as they look to make a strong start to their European challenge.

With a stacked squad Arsenal will be the favourites but Bilbao captain Inaki Williams said his team have no fear against the Premier League giants.

The Basque side, who only employ players born in the region, are back in Europe’s top competition for the first time since 2014, having qualified for only the third occasion in their history.

Ghana international Williams said the squad were thrilled to be back among the elite.

“So many of us are looking forward to debuting in the Champions League. for years we’ve fought for a day like tomorrow [Tuesday] and we want to grow our dream,” Williams told reporters.

“We are not afraid of anyone, it will be a really nice game.”

Inaki Williams’ younger sibling Nico Williams is set to miss the clash against last season’s semi-finalists at the San Mames stadium with a groin injury.

Athletic coach Ernesto Valverde hailed his Arsenal counterpart Arteta ahead of the game.

“He’s one of the best coaches in the world and he’s showing what he can do at Arsenal,” said Valverde.

“He’s got great players but you have to look at what they’re doing and how they play.

“They don’t let you play, they press in every duel, they insist, and it’s hard to press them. They’re a team with a stamp on them and that stamp is Arteta.”

REMAIN GROUNDED

Juventus will kick off their campaign in the Europe’s elite tournament as they travel to Borussia Dortmund in Tuesday’s other fixture, and coach Igor Tudor has warned his players to remain grounded after their dramatic 4-3 victory over Inter Milan on Saturday.

That Serie A result delighted the club’s supporters but Europe’s premier club competition will be a different challenge.

“We played against the strongest team in Serie A in terms of squad potential and we won without playing at our best. That should make us reflect on our real value and what we could have done better,” Tudor told reporters on Monday.

Dortmund, the 2024 Champions League runners-up, have started the Bundesliga season strongly with two wins and a draw.

“They are a great team, not only in Germany but also on the European stage,” Tudor said. “We cant wait to start this wonderful competition. How far can we go? Were not thinking about that right now.”

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Tottenham Hotspur will host Villarreal while Portuguese side Benfica face Qarabag of Azerbaijan. Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise will travel to face Dutch outfit PSV Eindhoven.

