E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Bremen rout Gladbach

AFP Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

BERLIN: Victor Boniface came off the bench late to set up a Justin Njinmah goal on debut as Werder Bremen cantered to a 4-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Bremen were dominant against the hapless hosts, taking a two-goal lead at half-time thanks to goals from Samuel Mbangula and Jens Stage.

Romano Schmid added a second-half penalty and Boniface, signed on a season-long loan from Bayer Leverkusen, came off the bench with 75 minutes played.

The Nigerian threaded a brilliant pass through a crowded penalty box, allowing Njinmah to score as Bremen won their first match of the campaign.

Gladbach are still yet to score this season in three matches.

Earlier on Sunday, St Pauli came from a goal down to beat Augsburg 2-1, with Burnley loanee Andreas Hountondji scoring for the third straight match.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

