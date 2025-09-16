E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Online portal for route permits

Dawn Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

KARACHI: The Sindh Transport Department has officially launched an online portal for issuance and registration of route permits for commercial vehicles.

According to a statement, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that all relevant stakeholders have been informed about this change to ensure a smooth and transparent transition.

He explained that in 2024, the department initiated an automation project to digitize the province’s transport system.

In March, an online portal for vehicle registration, physical inspection, and issuance of fitness certificates was launched.

He said in just four months, more than 35,000 vehicles have been issued fitness certificates.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

