Tehzeeb Festival ends on a high note

KARACHI: A big number of music lovers gathered at the National Academy of Performing Arts’ (Napa) Zia Mohyeddin auditorium on Sunday evening to enjoy classical music at the concluding day of the 15th edition of Tehzeeb Festival on Sunday evening.

The concert kicked off with Zara Madani’s short stint on stage who presented Woh mujh se huay hamkalaam made famous by the inimitable Farida Khanum. Madani did not have any percussionist alongside her and was accompanied by a guitar player. One felt it took away the inherent playfulness of the kalaam. Bringing down the tempo must mean something. But then the artist had explained before her performance that she’s going to sing with her full ensemble in December. Looking forward to it.

After that, tabla player Yousuf Bashir was introduced to the guests by Sharif Awan. Mr Awan told the audience that like the day before (when Ustad Umar Hayat Khan was remembered by Haroon Samuel) a tribute was being paid to tabla maestro, the late Ustad Bashir Ahmed Khan of Punjab gharana. Yousuf Bashir played teen taal during which he kept engaging the audience by informing them on the different patterns used in the beat cycle. He did it very wisely. Music lovers enjoyed it.

Next up was the sitar player Shahid Ali. He comes across as an unassuming character, but grabbed everyone’s attention from the moment he hit the first few notes of raga Jayjaywanti. He played with noticeable control and never tried to overstretch the composition. He was particularly impressive in the final part of the act, the fast-paced jhala.

The penultimate piece of the festival was a video recording of Meeta Pandit (India) who represents the Gwalior gharana. Her rendition of raga Bageshri was a fine exploration of the notes involved in the raga.

Finally, Ustad Fateh Ali Khan, also belonging to the Gwalior gharana, appeared in front of the audience with his son Izzat Fateh Ali Khan. He was given a standing ovation. He chose raga Mohni Kalyan, which he claimed not many classical vocalists try to sing.

Speeches were also made by Hamza Jafri, head of Napa’s music department, and Malahat Awan, the festival organiser, who laid stress on the importance of classical music and its preservation. Kaif Ghaznavi was the moderator for the event for two days.

