Fears of massive devastation ease as water begins receding at Guddu

SUKKUR: The peak flood figures shared by officials of the irrigation department as well as Guddu and Sukkur barrages on Monday evening subsided the hype of possibly large scale damage and loss of life and property in Sindh.

Ministers, lawmakers and senior officials of division and district administrations heaved a sigh of relief, after remaining on high alert for more than 15 days, after it was confirmed that the peak of a little over 635,000 cus­ecs safely passed through the Guddu Barrage upstream and a downward trend was now being recorded.

Since the barrage’s designed capacity is 900,000 cusecs, all those tasked with keeping a close watch on water levels at barrages appeared satisfied that floodwaters were not going to unleash a disaster anywhere in the province.

However, the elected representatives and administration officials, supposed to stay in field, appeared ready to move swiftly in case gushing waters caused any damage to the dykes.

Officials restrict focus to protection of dykes and marooned people’s rehabilitation across Sindh

At Sukkur Barrage also, flood situation remained under control as it received below 539,000 cusecs upstream. The facility was not likely to be damaged by the deluges.

Sindh government and irrigation officials believe that water level at Kotri Barrage would definitely rise by Sept 21 or so from the present 278,786 cusecs. They estimate that the peak deluge might attain the 400,000 cusecs mark, still manageable considering the barrage’s capacity and strength.

Villages flooded

Floodwaters overtopping the Indus course has indeed inundated many villages, particularly in the riverine areas of Ghotki and Kandhkot-Kashmore districts.

No casualties or damage have been reported from these districts or other upper Sindh districts of Shikarpur, Sukkur and Jacobabad at this initial stage of high flood entering Sindh.

Sukkur Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi has directed all administrative officials of Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts to prepare a list of villages hit by floodwaters.

It is believed that the list wou­ld grow longer when more and more villages are hit during the passage of the deluges in the Ind­us course until they lost pressure.

The commissioner has called for UC-wise lists of the affected villages, partially or completely submerged.

He has also directed officials to mention that how many people and their livestock were act­u­ally evacuated to safe locations.

“This data will be crucial for future relief and rescue operations,” he said.

He advised the officials to seek assistance from their resp­ective revenue staff, residents of riverine areas, police and experienced professionals in collecting the required information.

Visit to Ghotki villages

A visit to the officially identified vulnerable points of Qadirpur Shaink Bund in Ghotki, and reports collected from different areas of Kandhkot-Kashmore, Khairpur, Shikarpur and Jacobabad, suggested that many villages, including Mohammad Ismail Chachar, Haji Jewan Chachar, and Abdul Latif Chachar of Ghotki district were hit by the floodwaters. Houses and other structures in these villages were partially damaged.

The entire Khairpur district, except some villages in its riverine areas, stood safe. The historical places in the district have also remained safe till Monday evening. Similarly, the historical places of Sadhu Bela and Seven Sisters monument were found unharmed by the deluges.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025