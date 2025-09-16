Probe finds suspicious transactions thru LUH account

HYDERABAD: Findings of an inquiry committee have revealed that Rs16.54 million had been transferred from Liaquat University Hospital’s account into a fake bank account in April this year but the amount had been returned to the LUH account after four months.

The committee, appointed by the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Ali Akbar Dahri, concluded that the “cheque [for Rs16.54m] in question [circulating on social media platforms] appears to have been issued without proper authorisation and in violation of financial rules. The evidence suggests gross negligence, forgery and manipulation of official records”.

It said: “Absence of transparent custody of cheque books has facilitated unauthorised transactions and [caused] financial risk to the institution”. The Rs16.54m transaction was made into an account which was identified as ‘fake’ registered in the name of M/s IQS Enterprises using national identity card of Raja Irshad, a ward servant in LUH, it said.

MS Dahri told Dawn on Monday that the committee’s findings had been submitted to Sindh Secretary Health for further proceedings and three LUH employees, Ghulam Mujtaba (junior clerk), Mohammad Saeed Kaimkhani (senior computer operator) and Raja Irshad had been suspended by him.

The MS had formed the inquiry committee, comprising Dr Mujeebur Rehman Kalwar (chairman) and Dr Zain Abbasi and Dr Ali Nawaz Abbasi (members), on Aug 30 following circulation of the cheque on social media.

According to the MS, Rs16.54m cheque was issued from LUH’s account in the name of M/s IQS Enterprise (one of the hospital’s vendors) and deposited in the vendor’s account.

But, he said, since this vendor did not have any account in Hyderabad “Rs16.54m were transferred from LUH’s account to the vendor’s account on April 28, and were returned to the hospital’s account on Aug 28, 2025,” he said.

The inquiry team, which completed its findings in the first week of September, found that the viral cheque’s number belonged to budget & account section of the hospital and it was registered in the name of “Medical Superintendent Liaquat University Hospital” for the purposes of opening letter of credit (LC) for payment.

The committee recorded statements of former MS Dr Mohammad Ali Kaimkhani and ex-AMS (General) Dr Poonam Jatoi and also examined Mohammad Iqbal, Yasir Zai, Wajahat Shah, Ghulam Mujt­aba, Mehran, Mohammad Farooq, Saeed Kaimkhani, Raja Irshad and Shahbaz.

Dr Kaimkhani told the committee that as MS he always signed financial matters after authorisation by AMS (General). Dr Poonam denied her signature regarding the viral cheque but connected it with a previous inquiry committee report which had probed issuance of two similar cheq­ues in the name of M/s IQS Enterprises.

The previous committee had held the employees concerned responsible for fraudulent withdrawal of the hospital funds through forged cheques. The current inquiry committee also referred to the findings of the previous body, holding Mohammad Saeed Kaimkhani, Irshad Ali, Mirza Aslam and Raja Irshad responsible for fraudulent withdrawal of the institution’s funds through forged cheques.

The committee had directed Saeed to deposit Rs1,668,646 within seven days or face termination from service and criminal proceedings, and recommended withholding annual increment of the four employees and barring them from posting in the administration block while restricting them to other sections of the hospital.

The present probe committee noted that Rs16.54m cheque was drawn in favour of the vendor M/s IQS Enterprise’s account which was registered in the name of Raja Irshad.

Raja, however, denied his signature and deposed before the committee that the LUH employee Saeed Kaimkhani had obtained his CNIC for his relative Sarmad, who was a bank employee, for opening the account.

The committee recommended action against Saeed Kaimkhani, Ghulam Mujtaba and Raja Irshad and said further investigation might be carried out by “higher authorities” in pursuance of findings of the previous inquiry committee dated April 30, 2025.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025