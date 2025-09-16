Govt employees outraged as CM aide storms education secy’s office

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education department (ESED) on Monday directed its provincial and district formations to work from home for security reasons following the storming of the secretary’s office by a special assistant to the chief minister along with armed men.

The incident also sparked a protest from different associations of the federal and provincial services, including Provincial Management Officers, Pakistan Administrative Services, Provincial Planning Service and a large number of senior bureaucrats outside the chief secretary office.

Officials told Dawn that the incident involving special assistant to the chief minister on relief Naik Mohammad took place last Friday when he barged into education secretary Mohammad Khalid’s office in Civil Secretariat along with armed guards and other persons to push the official into withdrawing transfer orders for North Waziristan’s district education officer (female).

An education department’s “situation report” shared with senior government functionaries said that at around 4:30pm on Sept 12, special assistant to chief minister on relief Naik Mohammad, accompanied by his armed guards and 10-15 private individuals, forcibly entered the office of the ESED secretary.

Dept asks officials to work from home for ‘security reasons’

“The group unlawfully intruded into department premises, creating a situation of intimidation and harassment,” it noted.

The report said that the presence of armed personnel, along with aggressive private individuals, caused panic among staff members and disrupted the normal working environment of the office.

It added that during the incident, Naik Mohammad not only threatened staff members but also directly targeted the secretary of the elementary and secondary education department over the phone.

“In his conversation, the special assistant used highly abusive and derogatory language and openly issued life threats, categorically stating either the secretary would remain alive today or he himself would,” the report said,

It said the act of intimidation, coupled with the aggressive behaviour of his armed companions, instilled fear and insecurity among the government officials present and severely undermined the sanctity of the secretariat.

“Naik Mohammad remained in the office of the elementary and secondary education secretary for more than 30 minutes, during which he continuously used abusive and threatening language against the secretary, before eventually leaving the office,” it said.

The incident revolved around the posting of North Waziristan district education officer (female) and such conduct amounts to gross misconduct and represents a direct threat to the safety and security of the secretary as well as his staff members, according to the report.

It said the incident had grave administrative and security implications, necessitating immediate measures for the protection of government functionaries and secretariat premises, and action at the appropriate forum to address the “matter of serious concern.”

The education secretary issued an “office order”, saying in view of threats to the lives of employees of the provincial and district offices of the education department, the prevailing security situation and impending life threats, and to ensure the safety of employees, it had been deemed necessary to take precautionary measures.

It added that all officers in the education department were allowed to work from home from Sept 15 until further orders.

“I, Mohammad Khalid, secretary to the E&SE department, declare the premises of the education department, provincial and district attached formation, autonomous bodies of the department and schools (public and private) out of bound for entry of armed persons with public representatives as well as persons in private capacities,” read the office order.

Meanwhile, different associations of the federal and provincial services including Provincial Management Officers (PMS), Pakistan Administrative Services (PAS), Provincial Planning Service staged protest demonstrations against the incident.

They demanded of the government to provide protection to civil servants.

They shouted slogans against the special assistant over his “rude” behaviour towards the senior officer.

Addressing protesters, PMS Association chairman Noman Wazir said that the protest at the civil secretariat would continue until the aide to the chief minister tendered an apology and the employees were provided with security.

He said besides the secretariat employees, the commissioners, deputy commissioners, assistant commissioners and their subordinate employees would also stop working from today (Tuesday) and wear black armbands as a protest against the incident.

Special assistant to the chief minister on relief Naik Mohammad was not available for comments on the issue.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025