Recovery of abducted Pesco workers demanded

PESHAWAR: All Pakistan Wapda Hydroelectric Workers Union has expressed deep concerns over failure of provincial government to recover five Pesco employees, who were kidnapped in Bannu few days ago.

Addressing a meeting in Peshawar, the provincial chairman of the union, Haji Muhammad Iqbal, said that the incident caused unrest among Pesco workers across the province.

He demanded of the government and law enforcement agencies to ensure immediate and safe recovery of the abducted employees.

He said that on September 12, five Pesco employees including Adnan Khan, Naqibur Rehman, Farhad, Abdul Wahab and Javedullah were abducted by unidentified armed men in the limits of Cantonment police station, Bannu, when they were performing official duty.

The provincial secretary of the union, Noorul Amin Haiderzai, strongly criticised the government for not providing adequate security to Pesco employees.

He said that the union would launch a province-wide strike if the kidnapped workers were not recovered.

According to a statement the meeting was attended by vice-chairman of union Yasir Kamran,

deputy chairman Shafiullah, central chairman Gohar Taj, secretary information Gohar Ali Gohar, joint secretary Tariq Khan and secretary finance Nasir Khan.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025