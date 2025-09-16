KP govt deliberately undermined local bodies system: JI

HARIPUR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has deliberately rendered the local government system redundant and ineffective by disempowering and depriving elected representatives of funds but the Jamaat-i-Islami is committed to play its part to revamp the LB system, to address the hardships of general public.

This was stated by the JI’s district emir Tahir Atiq Sidiqi while addressing the participants of the Public Aid Committee (PAC) here the other day.

He said that the residents of the district were exposed to the worst problems related to sanitation, power and water supply but the basic unit of the local government system had failed to address the difficulties of the taxpayers, while the government was busy in political meddling in the public sector departments.

“This situation has necessitated the reactivation of the PACs through which the JI will pave the way for addressing the public issues at the doorstep of citizens through a concerted effort of JIs workers and representatives from different walks of life,” Tahir Sidiqi said.

Sharing the nomenclature of the PACs, the district emir of the JI said that lawyers, LB representatives, students, journalists, teachers and traders would be involved in the PACs with a commitment to serve the people selflessly.

Criticising the provincial government’s decision of outsourcing hospitals, schools and colleges in the province, he said that providing education and health facilities to people was the primary duty of the government as these services were among the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of Pakistan.

“However, the KP government has commercialized these sectors, privatising hundreds of health facilities and educational institutions, a move that the JI would oppose and resist”, warned the district emir.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025