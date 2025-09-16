E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Afghan nanbai, guard killed in Swabi

A Correspondent Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:17am

SWABI: Gunmen killed a young Afghan nanbai at the Gohati bus stop on the Swabi Road hereon Monday.

Mohammad Bashir, an Afghan national, who currently lives in the Gohati refugee camp, lodged an FIR at the Swabi police station, saying he works as a nanbai in a rented shop along with his 28-year-old brother, Haroon.

He said he didn’t go to the shop due to household work butHaroon went there.

“I later learned about the murder of Haroon, with the body lying atthe taxi stand opposite the Gohati bus stop. I rushed there and found himdead,” he said.

Mr Bashir said the deceased and his family had no enmity. The police registered an FIR against unidentified killers and started an investigation.

The injured vendor was taken to the Bacha Khan Teaching Hospital.

KILLED: A guard of the Government Higher Secondary School Kalabat was killed here on Monday.

According to Rescue 1122, the gunmen killed 45-year-old Azeem Dadat 8am.

The gunmen were unidentified as the media didn’t receive a copy of FIR.

Police said the “registered FIR would be torn up and re-compiled.”

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

