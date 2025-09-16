Crackdown launched on fake medicines

PESHAWAR: The health department has launched crackdown on manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs as part of an initiative to ensure provision of safe drugs to people.

A meeting, held here the other day with Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan in the chair, was told that Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded 96 cases regarding counterfeit drugs seized by drug inspectors in the province.

The meeting was also attended by board members, representatives of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) and Provincial Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), according to a statement.

Cases were brought forward under Section 11 of Drug Act, 1976, by drug inspectors from Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These included reports from various districts such as Peshawar, Charsadda, Haripur, Bannu, Mardan, Nowshera, Battagram, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Mansehra.

Each case was examined in the presence of the accused, the relevant drug inspectors and officials from Drug Testing Laboratory. Following thorough deliberations, PQCB ordered the lodging of 29 FIRs. It referred 36 cases to drug courts for legal proceedings.

Additionally, 18 cases were sent to Appellate Laboratory at National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, for retesting under Section 22(5) of Drug Act. Seven warnings were issued to violators, two cases were remanded back to drug inspectors for further investigation and four cases were deferred to next meeting.

In several instances, drug sale licences were cancelled and medical outlets were sealed for selling spurious and unregistered medicines, said the statement.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit drugs, the board directed launch of a province-wide awareness and enforcement campaign. It also instructed PCDA and PPMA representatives to initiate awareness efforts in their respective sectors, emphasising the importance of purchasing medicines only from authorised distributors, maintaining proper purchase warranties and ensuring full compliance with drug laws and regulations.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025