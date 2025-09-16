E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Crackdown launched on fake medicines

Bureau Report Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:17am

PESHAWAR: The health department has launched crackdown on manufacturing and sale of spurious drugs as part of an initiative to ensure provision of safe drugs to people.

A meeting, held here the other day with Health Secretary Shahidullah Khan in the chair, was told that Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa concluded 96 cases regarding counterfeit drugs seized by drug inspectors in the province.

The meeting was also attended by board members, representatives of Pakistan Chemists and Druggists Association (PCDA) and Provincial Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), according to a statement.

Cases were brought forward under Section 11 of Drug Act, 1976, by drug inspectors from Directorate General Drug Control and Pharmacy Services Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. These included reports from various districts such as Peshawar, Charsadda, Haripur, Bannu, Mardan, Nowshera, Battagram, Dera Ismail Khan, Kohat and Mansehra.

Each case was examined in the presence of the accused, the relevant drug inspectors and officials from Drug Testing Laboratory. Following thorough deliberations, PQCB ordered the lodging of 29 FIRs. It referred 36 cases to drug courts for legal proceedings.

Additionally, 18 cases were sent to Appellate Laboratory at National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad, for retesting under Section 22(5) of Drug Act. Seven warnings were issued to violators, two cases were remanded back to drug inspectors for further investigation and four cases were deferred to next meeting.

In several instances, drug sale licences were cancelled and medical outlets were sealed for selling spurious and unregistered medicines, said the statement.

Reaffirming its zero-tolerance policy towards counterfeit drugs, the board directed launch of a province-wide awareness and enforcement campaign. It also instructed PCDA and PPMA representatives to initiate awareness efforts in their respective sectors, emphasising the importance of purchasing medicines only from authorised distributors, maintaining proper purchase warranties and ensuring full compliance with drug laws and regulations.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...
Education disrupted
14 Sep, 2025

Education disrupted

A MIX of natural calamities, terrorism and bureaucratic ineptitude has resulted in difficulties for students in...