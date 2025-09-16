One killed, another injured in separate ‘encounters’ with police

ISLAMABAD: A suspect was killed while another was injured in separate encounters with the police in Islamabad, while their accomplices managed to escape, police said.

In the first encounter, the police said a suspect was killed while his two accomplices escaped.

They said a case was registered at Nilore police station under various sections, including 302 (murder), of the Pakistan Penal Code, and the Arms Ordinance and the Control of Narcotic Substances Act (CNSA). The suspect was a proclaimed offender wanted by Nilore police in connection with three separate cases, they claimed. The police said they received information about the proclaimed offender hiding with his accomplices in a house located at Dhoke Mohri.

The police cordoned off the house and asked the suspect to surrender. However, the suspect and his two accomplices opened fire from three directions.

After about 20 minutes, the firing stopped, and two men jumped over the house wall and fled towards Charah Hills while continuing to fire at the police.

According to police, the proclaimed offender was killed by the firing of his own accomplices. A Kalashnikov, magazines, and crystal meth were also recovered from him.

Examination of the body revealed bullet wounds on different parts. It was later shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

In another encounter, a suspect in police custody was injured during a shootout with his accomplices, who later escaped.

Noon police had earlier arrested two men in connection with a murder-cum-robbery incident that took place in August. During interrogation, one suspect disclosed the location of their accomplices’ hideout in an under-construction house in I-15/5.

In response, a 13-member police team took the two suspects to the hideout. The police said that, suddenly, four unidentified men opened fire on the police near the house in an attempt to free the suspects and kill the officers.

During the crossfire, one suspect sustained a bullet wound in the back of his neck, while the other was shot in the knee. The police team remained unharmed as they took defensive positions.

Three attackers managed to escape, while one was arrested, and a 30-bore pistol was recovered from him. The injured suspects were shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025