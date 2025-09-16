E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Nine candidates to contest RCB Ward-8 by-poll

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

RAWALPINDI: As many as nine candidates submitted nomination papers for the bye-election in Ward-8 of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-election in Ward-8 of RCB, for which polling will be held on October 5.

The seat became vacant following the demise of the cantonment board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad. According to the schedule, Returning Officer Arshad Khan will be overseeing the process. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from September 15 to 16, followed by the release of the list of approved candidates.

Appeals against nomination papers can be filed from September 17 to 19, with a final decision on appeals by September 22. The final list of candidates and election symbols will be issued on September 24. Election results will be announced on October 07.

The Ward-8 has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 male voters and 16,958 female voters. There will be 26 polling stations, with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women, which will be established for smooth polling.

The cantonment board spokesperson stated that nine candidates have submitted nomination papers so far, including Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Malik Agha Babar Khan, Malik Abdullah, Usman Murshid, Malik Safir Ahmad, Chaudhry Fayyaz Humayun, Malik Abdul Karim, and Zamurd Sultan.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...
Palestinian state?
Updated 14 Sep, 2025

Palestinian state?

If the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people is to be halted, Arab and Muslim countries need to put up a united front.
Renewing the past
14 Sep, 2025

Renewing the past

THERE seems to be much to celebrate on the heritage and culture front in Punjab, where experts have been at work...