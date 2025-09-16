Nine candidates to contest RCB Ward-8 by-poll

RAWALPINDI: As many as nine candidates submitted nomination papers for the bye-election in Ward-8 of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) on Monday.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the by-election in Ward-8 of RCB, for which polling will be held on October 5.

The seat became vacant following the demise of the cantonment board member Hafiz Hussain Ahmad. According to the schedule, Returning Officer Arshad Khan will be overseeing the process. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted from September 15 to 16, followed by the release of the list of approved candidates.

Appeals against nomination papers can be filed from September 17 to 19, with a final decision on appeals by September 22. The final list of candidates and election symbols will be issued on September 24. Election results will be announced on October 07.

The Ward-8 has a total of 34,092 registered voters, including 17,134 male voters and 16,958 female voters. There will be 26 polling stations, with 40 polling booths for men and 37 for women, which will be established for smooth polling.

The cantonment board spokesperson stated that nine candidates have submitted nomination papers so far, including Malik Abdul Samad Hussain, Zahid Hussain, Malik Agha Babar Khan, Malik Abdullah, Usman Murshid, Malik Safir Ahmad, Chaudhry Fayyaz Humayun, Malik Abdul Karim, and Zamurd Sultan.

