Seven killed in three incidents in Attock

TAXILA: Seven people, including two women, were killed in three incidents in Attock on Monday, police and hospital sources said.

In the first incident, two teenage siblings riding on a motorcycle were hit by a speeding passenger van on Mathial- Murmaki link road near Mathial in the limits of Jand Police station.

Police and rescue sources said that 12-year-old Shaheer along with his 10-year-old cousin Maryium belonged to Ratibun village on motorcycle when a speeding passenger van while overtaking another vehicle ran over them killing both of them on the spot.

Moreover, a man received bullet injuries when two groups exchanged fire over an old enmity in the limits of Hazro police station.

Meanwhile, a man was gunned down outside his house in the limits of Hazro police station. Police sources said that the 54-year-old Farman Ali was going towards his house when a man intercepted him and shot multiple fires at him, killinghim on the spot.

Police collected the images of the suspect through CCTV installed near the crime scene.

A tortured body of a woman was found along the bank of river Indus in Mankoor area in the limits of Jand Police station. Police sources said that some passerby spotted the body and informed police. Police investigators believed that the woman in her 30s was strangled to death. The body could not be identified till filing of this news report.

Separately, a sand mine worker was buried alive in landslide in the Dhok Joggian area in the limits of Attock Saddar Police station.

Police while quoting eye-witnesses said that 40-year-old Qaiser Safdar was working in the mine when it caved in and he was buried alive.

On receiving the information, teams of Rescue 1122 Attock immediately reached the spot and retrieved the body, and shifted it to the District Headquarters Hospital Attock.

Moreover, a five years old girl drowned in a mini dam in the Nihia village in the limits of Pindigheb police station on Monday.

Police sources said that 5-year-old Mehbooba Bibi went along with her friends to a dam where she accidentally drowned.

Later, Rescue 1122 divers retrieved her body and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital. Respective police have registered separate cases and launched further investigation.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025