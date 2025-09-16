Speakers for urgent steps to provide ‘consular protection’ to Pakistani prisoners abroad

ISLAMABAD: The participants at an event on Monday highlighted the plight of Pakistani prisoners abroad and stressed the urgent need for taking steps for providing stronger consular protection to them.

The participants, including civil society activists, lawyers and journalists, regretted that thousands of Pakistanis were presently in jails in foreign countries without fair trial guarantees and adequate consular support.

The event had been organised by the Justice Project Pakistan (JPP) in collaboration with the Parliamentarians Commission on Human Rights.

They were of the view that a consular protection act is critical to institutionalising state responsibility and ensuring no Pakistani faces foreign courts without representation.

“Every Pakistani citizen is entitled to protections under our Constitution, no matter where they are in the world. A robust consular protection policy is needed, which would be a lifeline for vulnerable prisoners abroad who otherwise go through foreign criminal systems alone,” said Namra Gilani, team lead legal and investigations at the JPP.

Briefing the participants, she said presently over 20,000 Pakistanis were languishing in foreign jails, two-third of them in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). She said between 2010 and 2024, a total of 188 Pakistanis were executed, and 171 of them in Saudi Arabia alone.

She regretted that there were no clear policy for the embassies and Pakistani missions abroad to deal with prisoners and their trials. Quoting Article 4 of the Constitution, she said it was the responsibility of the state to provide legal protection to each and every citizen.

“To enjoy the protection of law and to be treated in accordance with law is the inalienable right of every citizen, wherever he may be, and of every other person for the time being within Pakistan,” reads Article 4(1) of the constitution.

She said the Supreme Court had already directed the federal government to formulate a policy in this regard, but they had been awaiting it.

The JPP representatives informed the participants about their activities and projects which also included rehabilitation of the prisoners after their return to the country or release from the jails after completing their sentences.

They said Pakistan presently had prisoners exchange agreements with nearly a dozen countries whereas negotiations were underway with some 20 more countries.

One of the JPP representatives shared his experiences of visiting various jails in foreign countries and highlighted the plight of the prisoners, saying that the embassy officials were not providing them the required assistance unlike the governments of other countries. He said that he found the Iranian government even providing ration to the prisoners in a foreign jail.

Ameer Junejo of the JPP announced that they planned to launch “Death Penalty Report 2025” next month on the occasion of the World Day Against Death Penalty whereas the report containing statistics of the prisoners would be released by the end of the year.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025