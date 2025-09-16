Ethics panel to probe harassment complaint against Opp MPAs

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has stated that a house ethics committee will take action on a harassment complaint filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Raheela Khadim and other female members against 20 opposition members.

The complaint alleges that the opposition members used ‘inappropriate’ language towards female lawmakers during the chief minister’s budget speech, creating a disorderly environment.

The speaker announced that the ethics committee will meet to decide on the application, and its proceedings will begin after the session.

In another development, the speaker also made a final decision regarding the restoration of 26 suspended opposition members. He rejected the government’s request to disqualify the members, stating that only a court has the authority to make such a decision.

Speaker rejects bid to disqualify 26 members

Additionally, the Punjab Locum Hiring Bill 2025 was presented during the assembly session.

The 31st session of the Punjab Assembly, presided over by the speaker, began with a delay of one hour and 52 minutes. The session also unanimously passed a resolution proposed by government members Ahsan Raza Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Shah to mark International Day of Democracy. The resolution stated that true democracy ensures the full participation of all segments of society, including women, minorities, youth, and marginalised groups, in legislation and decision-making.

Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mehmood Ranjha also addressed the house on law and order, claiming that crime is being controlled and that police are working on merit and without pressure.

The session was adjourned until Tuesday (today) at 3pm.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025