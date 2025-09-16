E-Paper | September 16, 2025

Ethics panel to probe harassment complaint against Opp MPAs

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan has stated that a house ethics committee will take action on a harassment complaint filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Raheela Khadim and other female members against 20 opposition members.

The complaint alleges that the opposition members used ‘inappropriate’ language towards female lawmakers during the chief minister’s budget speech, creating a disorderly environment.

The speaker announced that the ethics committee will meet to decide on the application, and its proceedings will begin after the session.

In another development, the speaker also made a final decision regarding the restoration of 26 suspended opposition members. He rejected the government’s request to disqualify the members, stating that only a court has the authority to make such a decision.

Speaker rejects bid to disqualify 26 members

Additionally, the Punjab Locum Hiring Bill 2025 was presented during the assembly session.

The 31st session of the Punjab Assembly, presided over by the speaker, began with a delay of one hour and 52 minutes. The session also unanimously passed a resolution proposed by government members Ahsan Raza Khan and Zulfiqar Ali Shah to mark International Day of Democracy. The resolution stated that true democracy ensures the full participation of all segments of society, including women, minorities, youth, and marginalised groups, in legislation and decision-making.

Parliamentary Secretary Khalid Mehmood Ranjha also addressed the house on law and order, claiming that crime is being controlled and that police are working on merit and without pressure.

The session was adjourned until Tuesday (today) at 3pm.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Subscribe
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Kabul’s choice
16 Sep, 2025

Kabul’s choice

IT is apparently a very simple proposition. The Afghan Taliban can either cooperate with Pakistan and eliminate safe...
Insolence on the field
16 Sep, 2025

Insolence on the field

DIPLOMATIC ties between India and Pakistan might continue to be strained following the arch-rivals’ four-day...
Transgender policy
16 Sep, 2025

Transgender policy

THE transgender community has endured contempt for too long. Abuse, sexual violence, battery and isolation persist...
Fiscal failure
Updated 15 Sep, 2025

Fiscal failure

The resurgent debt-to-GDP ratio increasing to 70.2pc in one year should be of concern to policymakers.
Easing repatriation
15 Sep, 2025

Easing repatriation

THE spectacle of Afghan families trudging back across the border from Pakistan has become sadly familiar. Since...
Stifled press
15 Sep, 2025

Stifled press

THAT global press freedom is at its lowest in half a century speaks poorly for the health of the pen. The...