Punjab plans task force for floodwater, emergencies

LAHORE: The Punjab government has decided to establish the Wasa Punjab Task Force to deal effectively with drainage of floodwater and other emergency situations.

According to a spokesperson of the housing department, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of department secretary Noorul Amin Mengal in which it was decided to form special teams of officers. The dedicated task force consisting of skilled personnel would soon be set up at the district level under a provincial team, which would be equipped with modern machinery for field operations. Additionally, an emergency mobilisation plan would be prepared for the existing machinery to ensure swift action in any critical situation.

The spokesperson said the resources of development authorities and horticulture agencies would also be utilised to implement a comprehensive strategy during emergencies. He added that the establishment of Wasa Punjab and district task forces would help provide timely and effective support to the district administrations in the flood-affected areas.

On the other hand, the Lahore district admin on Monday removed 723 illegal encroachments in various parts of the city, according to a spokesperson.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025