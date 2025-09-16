Plea for blasphemy case against Alvi disposed of

LAHORE: An ex-officio justice of peace has directed the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) to decide in accordance with law an application seeking registration of a case against former president Dr Arif Alvi for allegedly uttering blasphemous remarks.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Shafqat Shahbaz Raja issued the direction on a petition filed by a citizen, Shahzad Adnan, who accused the former president of committing an offence of blasphemy.

A counsel for the petitioner stated that an application was pending before the NCCIA under an inquiry but the agency was reluctant to register an FIR.

In its reply, the agency stated that the matter had been sent to the Anti-Blasphemous Cell, which was bound to proceed further after receiving evidence.

In his written order, the judge directed the cell to conclude the proceedings within stipulated time and proceed in accordance with law, if any cognizable offence was made out. The judge disposed of the petition.

