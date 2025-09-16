E-Paper | September 16, 2025

CM gives cheques to flood-hit families in Alipur

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published September 16, 2025 Updated September 16, 2025 07:16am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Monday visited the flood-affected Alipur tehsil in Muzaffargarh district.

She inspected a flood relief camp being established in Government High School, Alipur, and handed over cheques to the families of those who lost their lives during the floods.

She interacted warmly with flood victims, offering them words of consolation, and assured them of redressing their damages along with complete rehabilitation at the earliest. The chief minister served food from a cauldron, distributed meals among women and children.

She also sat among flood-hit women and shared a meal with them. During her visit, several girls hugged the chief minister.

Fulfilling a wish of a young girl, she played cricket in flood relief camp, bowled a few deliveries and cheered as the child hit the ball.

She also spent time in a temporary classroom set up within the relief camp, engaged in light-hearted conversation with children and inquired about their studies.

The CM reviewed facilities provided at the flood relief camp, including food, medical aid and other basic necessities.

She also distributed gifts among the flood-affected families and extended gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for lending their active support in rescue and relief operations.

Maryam Nawaz was briefed in detail by the Muzaffargarh deputy commissioner and PDMA director general.

They informed the CM that 147 villages in Muzaffargarh district were severely affected, impacting over 394,000 population. Alipur tehsil was among the worst-hit areas, with 26 villages inundated. A total of 37 flood relief camps and 8 tent cities had been established to provide essential services to the flood-hit displaced population. She made a commitment to stand by the flood victims along with ensuring their complete rehabilitation while carrying out rescue and relief operations.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025

