Court seeks record of sentences awarded to PTI’s Ejaz

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday directed the prosecution to present a complete record of the May 9 cases wherein PTI former senator Ejaz Chaudhry had been awarded multiple sentences.

The bench headed by Justice Syed Shahbaz Ali Rizvi was hearing an appeal of the former senator against his conviction.

The bench directed the prosecutor general of Punjab to furnish record of the cases and sentences of the appellant on Sept 25.

A Lahore anti-terrorism court had awarded 10-year rigorous imprisonment to former senator Ejaz Chaudhry and others including Dr Yasmin Rashid, former governor Omar Sarfraz Cheema and former provincial minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid in a case of violence near Sherpao Bridge.

The appeal by Mr Ejaz stated that the trial court handed down the sentence beyond facts and in violation of the law. It claimed that the appellant was not even present at the alleged occurrence.

The appeal asks the LHC to set aside the sentence for being unlawful.

DISQUALIFICATION: A Lahore High Court division bench on Monday asked the counsel for former lawmakers Ahmad Bhachar and Muhammad Ahmad Chattha to furnish copies of Supreme Court rulings relevant to their appeals against disqualification.

The bench headed by Justice Ahmad Nadeem Arshad heard the appeals challenging the notifications by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) disqualifying Bhachar and Chattha.

The bench observed that it would review the apex court’s judgments before deciding whether to issue notices on the appeals against the disqualification.

The law officers representing the federal and Punjab governments opposed the appeals, terming them non-maintainable.

Last week, the bench had overruled the registrar office’s objections on the appeals of Bachhar and Chattha against their disqualification as parliamentarians.

The office had stated that the appellants had been convicted but they had not surrendered before approaching the high court.

An anti-terrorism court of Sargodha had awarded up to 10-year rigorous imprisonment each to Bhachar, Chattah and dozens of other PTI leaders in a case of May 9 riots registered at Musakhel police station, Mianwali.

Following their conviction, the ECP issued notifications disqualifying Bhacher and Chattha as members of the assemblies.

They argued that disqualification from the assemblies could not be carried out without granting them the right to file appeals against their conviction.

Published in Dawn, September 16th, 2025